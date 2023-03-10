Internet defends TikTok star living with HIV from homophobic hate

“I am 19 years old and yesterday I found out that I got diagnosed with HIV,” Zach Willmore said in a now-viral TikTok video.

It’s not the way many thought Willmore’s video was going to start but after receiving his diagnosis, he decided to open up about living with HIV.

“I’m worried about people looking at me as untouchable,” Willmore said in his video. “This honestly feels like the end of the world to me.”

While terrifying as it may be for Willmore to share his personal life with the world, most of the comments he’s received have been of complete support.

And those same supporters have come to Willmore’s defense as he faces homophobic hate.

On Twitter, people have posted clips of Willmore, mocking him for choosing to vlog his day while living with HIV. But Willmore's followers have pushed back against the people hating on him.

Willmore responded to the hate he received on Twitter saying, "Besides the fact that I think it's good for people to be educated on the topic of HIV, it's really helped me get through this whole process."

Willmore has chosen to document his journey living with HIV, one day at a time. He believes it’s important to break the stigma and show people they can live a normal life despite having HIV.

@zachwillmore Thank you Twitter for boosting my videos🥰 #hiv #twitter #viral

“The stigma around HIV is so bad that people are afraid to even mention that they have it,” Willmore said in a video.

“You do not have to follow me if you do not want to but there’s a reason that I do have a following”

So far he’s taken followers through the process of getting diagnosed, getting medicated, and living on the daily medication he takes to remain undetectable.



He also made videos educating people about what HIV is and how medication helps him remain undetectable and the virus untransmittable.

