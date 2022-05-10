A TikTok user shared the story of when they discovered they had AIDS online in an effort to showcase the importance of routine STD testing.

The TikToker, Kyle, said that their doctor decided to run more tests when they went in for symptoms of a sore throat. That's when the medical professional discovered that the TikToker had HIV instead.

Kyle shared in the video’s caption that they wish to advocate for others to “get tested regularly and ask your partners what their status is! knowledge is power.”

@saintkyle13 get tested regularly and ask your partners what their status is! knowledge is power 🫡 #fyp #gay #lgbt

In a comment on the video, Kyle wrote, “i’ve been undetectable for 3.5 years now and healthier than i’ve ever been.”

As of now, there is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS, but there are courses of treatment and medications that facilate a result in a undetectable viral load. This would make the virus non-transmissible to others.

The symptoms of early HIV infection can look like: fatigue, fever, chills, night sweats, and a sore throat, akin to the symptoms of strep throat.

Per the CDC, HIV is defined as a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. When HIV is untreated it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV can be transmitted sexually, perinatally, as well as by sharing drug injection equipment. Using latex condoms and clean injection equipment can help minimize the risk of HIV transmission.

“sorry , but im glad you made a comeback and doing well. ITS NOT THE END! ITS JUST A NEW START! shame on guys who dont get tested regularly!” one commented.

“Yea just got that call.. right in the middle of my final too. I cried for the remainder of the class. I’m definitely not taking the news very well,” another said, to which the creator replied, “i totally empathize with the initial shock, but your life is not over! hiv is completely manageable and with meds you’ll be undetectable in no time.”

“this happened to me but now I am healthy and undetectable,” one viewer shared.



