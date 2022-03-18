Just when we thought 2022 couldn’t get any more unpredictable, a story comes out the blue and ups the stakes all over again.

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming to be a time traveller "from the year 2236" and telling their followers that a dead celebrity who "faked his death" is going to return in September this year.

Sceptical? You’d be mad not to be.

The clip has been watched an incredible 14 million times, with social media users taking notice of the anonymous user's outlandish predictions.

"Some people don't believe I'm a real time traveler so here are some pretty big events that will happen in 2022,” user @realtiktoktimetraveler wrote.

"June 17th signs of the biggest ocean creature to date is found in the Pacific Ocean,” they said, making their first prediction.

"September 16th a very popular musician will come out and admit he faked his own death,” they added.

They weren’t finished there, either.

"By the end of the year, robots would have given up to 20% more jobs replacing humans,” the video reads.

Of course, most people have accused them of being an internet prankster with no kudos whatsoever, but their bio reads: "I'm a real time traveler from the year 2236, I will inform you guys of the future."

Having said that, we’ll be freaked out if someone does indeed come back from the dead on September 16…

People in the comments were quick to point out that the only people who can really claim to call themselves time travellers are the writers of the Simpsons, who have made some outrageous predictions over the years.

The most recent one saw fans online claim that the show saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine coming in March 1998.

But a writer on the hugely influential comedy has admitted that, sadly, the conflict was not hard to predict.

