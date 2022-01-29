What is today’s Wordle answer #224?

Spoilers ahead.

Although it’s relatively new on the scene, it’s hard to remember a time when we didn’t all start the day with the internet’s new favourite puzzle.

With our Twitter feeds now full of little green squares, it seems everyone is enjoying the viral game.

If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.

When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since it became popular, certain strategies have circulated that can help you get five green squares faster.

Brooklyn-based creator, Josh Wardle, shared a little gem with Newsweek, saying: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters.

"It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

Without further ado, the answer for Saturday 29th January is “COULD”.

Wordle answer #224 Wordle

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it raise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.