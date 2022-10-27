Heineken is offering £10 Uber vouchers this Halloween to remind drinkers to not drink and ride e-scooters or e-bikes.

Research revealed a staggering 72 per cent of riders have done so under the influence of alcohol – and with Halloween being one of Brits' big nights out (behind New Year's Eve) UK bars and pubs are expected to be at full capacity.

Worryingly, the new study shows that almost half (44 per cent) of e-scooter and electric bike users think the laws relating to drinking and riding are "more relaxed" than they are for motorists.

F1 stars Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez have backed the ‘Riding Is Still Driving’ campaign, which aims to educate confused riders on the legalities surrounding these alternatives, emerging modes of transport.

The Uber vouchers can be secured across Heineken’s social channels this Halloween weekend.

Alternatively, vouchers will also be promoted in-app throughout the weekend which can be activated and redeemed on their next Uber journey.

Stephanie Dexter, Heineken Marketing Manager said: “We’ve seen a huge surge in popularity of e-scooters and electric bikes over the past few years. Whilst there are many positives to this, there’s an education piece that needs to happen too.



"Most people wouldn’t dream of drinking and then driving a car nowadays and we hope that this campaign encourages people not to consume alcohol before using e-scooters or e-bikes – opting instead to find an alternative form of transport to get safely home or by drinking an alcohol-free beer, such as Heineken 0.0.

"We hope our partnership with Uber will encourage Halloween revellers who’ve had a drink to avoid e-scooters and electric bikes and choose a discounted Uber ride home instead."

To find out more about Heineken’s ‘Riding Is Still Driving’ campaign, click here.

