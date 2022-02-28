Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has become the world's morning ritual that has also faced a rollercoaster of criticism.

Players have previously slammed the puzzle for its choice of American spelling and British slang terms. Then, people complained Wordle was too difficult since the New York Times took over. Now, players have said it's "too easy" – and instead, turning to Quordle, a new game in which you have to solve four five-letter words simultaneously.



If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.





Wordle

The answer for #252 is "CHOKE", defined by Google as experiencing "severe difficulty in breathing because of a constricted or obstructed throat or a lack of air."



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

