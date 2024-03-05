Is the disastrous Willy Wonka experience being turned into a horror movie?

The Glasgow Willy Wonka experience is the story that keeps on giving in 2024, and there’s been yet another twist in the tale – but everything might not be as it seems.

The event instantly became the stuff of internet folklore recently after the chaotic, £35-a-ticket event took social media by storm.

The hilariously bleak event featured a completely made up villain ‘The Unknown' as well as shoddy AI imagery and sparse set design. The Unknown, and the poor actress who had to play the character, in particular became the stand out element of the event.

Now, reports have emerged that claim the experience has inspired a new horror film, which will be based on the chaotic experience. However, there are some who doubt the true nature of the announcement.

According to reports in Bloody Disgusting, the new production company Kaledonia Pictures is working on a new film called The Unknown, which looks to be inspired by the character and not set in the official Willy Wonka universe.

The description of the project reportedly reads: “The Unknown follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

Kaledonia Pictures said in a statement: “We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

However, there are some who have questioned the validity of the project. Social media users have pointed out that the production company only registered their website very recently.

One social media user wrote: "Once again, a singular internet article on one site is being taken as news. The company that is allegedly producing this film, Kaledonia Pictures, has no presence anywhere online, which means you are clearly being duped, just like those families that paid for that Wonka tour."

A community note on one post read: "The production company cited in the article, 'Kaledonia Pictures', did not exist 3 days ago.

"Their website, kaledonia-pictures.com, is email-only.

"The website for the project, whatistheunknown.com, was registered 4 hour later.

"Kaledonia Pictures is not a registered UK Company."

Kaledonia Pictures responded to indy100's request for comment, with a spokesperson saying: "No it's definitely not a hoax. We have a strong concept and look forward to sharing more when we can."

