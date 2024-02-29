Oompa Loompa actor praised for trying to make bleak Willy Wonka experience nice for kids

People are calling for justice for Kirsty Paterson, an actress hired to work as an Oompa Loompa at the catastrophic Willy Wonka event in Glasgow.

For the blissfully unaware, a family event in the Scottish city was massively missold with promises of an immersive day out for children.

The ads featured exciting AI-generated images to entice families into paying the £35 per ticket. But, the event was a far cry from what was promoted and hosted in a sparsely decorated warehouse with a bouncy castle in the corner.

Kirsty has since gone viral for her hired role, with some comparing one particular image of her at the event to that of a meth lab.

Now, people are defending and praising the actress for trying to "make it nice for the kids."

"This queen did her best with those kids despite being a sh** show," one X/Twitter user wrote, while another humorously called her the "modern day Princess Diana."













It comes after Kirsty called the exposure "quite a lot," in an interview with Vulture.

"I find it funny and I can make a humorous joke about it, but the flip side of this is that this is embarrassing for what I do, and I hope this doesn’t tarnish that," she said.

"It’s as if it’s been edited. Obviously, because it’s such an ugly photo, people were commenting on it and saying I look ugly or like a meth head. I found the negative comments really hard, but I do see the funny side of it. I know I’m alright looking."

The company behind the event has since apologised and offered more than 850 refunds.

