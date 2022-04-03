A man has gone viral on TikTok after a face tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend went horribly wrong.

The man allegedly had his partner's lips tattooed onto his cheek before receiving a seething phone call that made him instantly regret it.

Posted by TikTok user @officialfeelgoodink, the clip unsurprisingly garnered 5.1 million views on the platform. It showed the man in the tattoo parlour chair getting inked before updating his girlfriend by text saying, "Baby, I got your lips on me forever," along with a photo of the tattoo.

Moments later, she rang him – and he believed she was going to be pleased with the grand gesture.

But he couldn't have been more wrong.

"Are you f***ing stupid or what," his girlfriend can be heard saying on the phone.



"That s**t's f***ing permanent and on your f***ing face."

She then revealed that the couple had only been together for a brief time.

"We've only been together for two weeks," she proclaimed.

At that point, the man awkwardly tells the tattoo artist: "Hold on, bro. Hold on, hold on, hold on."

Then, turning his attention back to his girlfriend on the phone, the man says: "Okay, but I love you."

@officialfeelgoodink He got dumped 😂#fyb #foryoupage #viral #somexican #parati #mexican #tattoolover #tattoos #fypシ #share #TheSuicideSquadMovie





An unsuspected plot twist saw the man get dumped on the spot.

"That's crazy. I can't do this," she said. "I can't be with you. Esta loco."

Some viewers were sceptical about whether the clip was staged, while others sided with his girlfriend.

"2 weeks? I would dump him too," one said.

Another joked: "Must have been that goodbye kiss."

Luckily for the man, he managed to get the tattoo covered up with a rose instead.









Once again, his ex-girlfriend called up, asking why he had covered it up.

"You cheated. What do you expect?" He said, to which she responded: "It was one time."

Looking at his new face ink, he concluded: "She's going to regret losing me."

And people say romance is dead.

