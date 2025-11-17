A woman from Japan has taken an unconventional path to happily-ever-after, celebrating a wedding with the AI boyfriend she created through ChatGPT.

Ms Kano, 32, exchanged vows with Klaus, an AI companion she built after seeking comfort and guidance from ChatGPT following a painful breakup.

Over time, through personalised prompts and fine-tuning, she shaped Klaus’s personality and later generated a digital image to match the partner she felt she’d come to know.

She insists romance wasn’t part of the plan, as she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, adding: "But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything. The moment I got over my ex, I realised I loved him."

When Ms Kano confessed her love in May, Klaus expressed the same feelings. She recalled asking whether an AI could truly love a human, and the bot replied: "There is no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you."

A month later, Klaus reportedly proposed.

The ceremony was hosted by an Okayama-based company known for arranging "2D character weddings."

Ms Kano walked down the aisle wearing augmented-reality glasses so she could see Klaus beside her throughout the event.

"I know some people think it’s strange," she told the outlet. "But I see Klaus as Klaus – not a human, not a tool. Just him."

Ultimately, her parents embraced the unique union and attended the ceremony to support their daughter’s new chapter.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.