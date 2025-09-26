Bumble's founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, has shared a fascinating prediction about how artificial intelligence could reshape dating.

Speaking to Bloomberg Live about the next chapter for the popular dating app, Whitney explored how technological advancements might fundamentally transform the way people connect.

She began by highlighting some of the unexpected ways people are already turning to AI for dating guidance. Whitney described it as your "AI dating concierge" – a tool you could consult for advice on breakups or help with commitment issues, which could help you "train yourself into a better way of thinking about yourself".

The conversation then moved to a prediction that initially drew laughter, but with the rapid pace of AI development, it’s clear Whitney might be onto something – and it’s far from just a sci-fi fantasy.

"If you want to get really out there, there is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge," Whitney shared, prompting laughter in the room.

"No, no. Truly. And then you don't have to talk to 600 people," she added, suggesting that AI would then tell you "the three people you ought to meet."

The segment was soon shared on social media, where people were quick to chime in on the action.

"Black Mirror has entered the chat," one person quipped, another wrote: "Doing everything but telling men to go to therapy."

A third joked: "Great, now even robots are gonna know I like men way too much."

Meanwhile, another humoured: "What does your AI want? 'My AI is still figuring it out.'"

