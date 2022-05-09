A video has gone viral TikTok where a woman made a video about giving her partner a supplement to last longer in bed, without his knowledge.

The TikTok user DJ Chose (@djchose4) posted the video where the woman allegedly pours the supplement into a bottle of tequila.

"When you need yo lil minute man to go rounds tonight,” the text overlay in the video reads. The woman then squeezes what appears to be a Vital Honey packet into the Don Julio bottle.

@djchose4 😅😅 gone have diabetes but gone be 10 rounds strong. #rounds #honey

While increasing in popularity among those online, the Food and Drug Administration issued a public notice in April 2022 about the side effects of using the enhancement.

The FDA’s notice reads, “Vital Honey contains hidden drug ingredients." It also says in their analysis that it “confirmed that Vital Honey contains tadalafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Cialis, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Cialis is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.”

In the comments, the woman's action sparked a debate with many concerned about her actions.

"Does he KNOW?" wrote one person.

"idm if she made a joke or not it’s still weird asf to put something in somebody else’s drink without them knowing,” one user said.

“wow, how funny. joking about drugging someone for sexual purposes,” another wrote.

“so like the same thing as when a man puts things in a girls drink without her knowing so he can go rounds on her?” slammed another. “that sound right to you?”

