Aaron Carter’s twin shares why she thinks 3 of her siblings died so young

The twin sister of the late Aaron Carter has given a candid response as to why she thinks three of her four siblings sadly died at a young age.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Angel Carter Conrad - the sister of singer and rapper Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter - opened up about the tragic circumstances.

Angel's twin brother, Aaron died in 2022 at the age of 34 after he drowned due to the effects of taking alprazolam and inhaling difluoroethane.

In 2012, Leslie Carter died at the age of 25 due to a drug overdose, and only last year, Bobbi Jean Carter died aged 41 of "intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine."

Upon her siblings being mentioned, Angel explained: "There's certainly a generational dysfunction issue here that comes along with it, but as far as growing up, there was a time where we were a really close family. There was a lot of love. But there was a lot of chaos going on at the same time.





Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter, and Aaron Carter arrive at the Style Network Party At The Summer TCA Tour on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

"Just fighting. My parents were just fighting all the time. Just dysfunction in the home. No boundaries. No stability. No one to talk to. It just felt like, if I had an issue going on I really couldn't have my parents to lean on to."

"I think it changed everything, honestly," she added, noting how the family changed when Nick became famous in the 1990s as part of the Backstreet Boys, and Aaron having a hit single "I Want Candy" in 2000.

"Nick has been in Backstreet Boys since I was four or five years old. So, a really long time. We were a family that had no money. We were from upstate New York. My parents were poor. And they had never seen anything like this before.

"So, once the money started coming in, it just changed the dynamic because money became the moving force."

Angel recalled how she was in contact with Aaron before his death "had hope" that he could be rehabilitated, but "sadly, he never did."

Moving forward, Angel wants to break the cycle of family trauma with her own daughter.

"Aaron did not have his innocence," she said. "He was working like an adult from a very young age. And he just wanted to be home."

Aaron's posthumous album, Recovery, is set to be released on May 24, and proceeds from the record will go to the Kids Mental Health Foundation.

