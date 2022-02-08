The biggest film event of the year is almost upon us, and the nominations for the Oscars 2022 have been revealed - but not everyone is happy about it.

Lady Gaga fans were left furious after she was snubbed for her turn in the House of Gucci as the formidable Patrizia Reggiani.

Instead, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) all received recognition from the academy.

Before today, Dune and Power of the Dog were expected to be the big contenders after leading the way in the Bafta list recently, and they both received Best Picture nominations on Tuesday.

Gaga fans are not pleased... MGM

Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story were also nominated for the top prize.

The Power of the Dog leads the way with 12 nominations, making it the one to beat when the ceremony takes place next month.

Of all the talking points, Lady Gaga’s absence proved to be the biggest on social media.

The other shock from the nominations saw Denis Villeneuve missing out on the Best Director category, despite the film earning a string of nominations across the board.



The director is also known for his work on Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Prisoners and Sicario.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and American Horror Story’s Leslie Jordan hosted the announcement ceremony on Tuesday, and film lovers had a few thoughts on the news.

The Oscars 2022 will take place this year in Los Angeles on March 27.

