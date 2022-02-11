Adele stunned fans after she was spotted at London's Heaven nightclub on Thursday – and she appeared to have the time of her life.

The Easy On Me singer made the most of her time in the capital after attending the BRIT Awards 2022, where she won Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (Easy On Me) and Mastercard Album Of The Year (30).

She attended G-A-Y's 'Porn Idol' event at Heaven with friends. Several clips from the night have since taken social media by storm.

One clip showed the 33-year-old tasked with picking the winner of the 'Porn Idol' competition by Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole. Contestants strip off to compete for a cash prize.

“It’s your decision, Adele!” Hole said.

Making her decision, the singer replied: “Yes, I pick her. 100 per cent. She’s sexy, f***ing beautiful, f***ing lovely.”

“We love being females, don’t we?” Adele asked the winner.

Later, Hole asked Adele: “Next time you do a special, can I sing a song instead of Alan Carr please?”

The singer responded: “100 per cent.”

In a separate video, Adele is captured enthusiastically singing along to Raining Men and waving her hands in the air. While there was no surprise performance, the singer showcased a brief dancing number by spinning around on the stripper pole.

An onlooker told the Daily Star: "Adele absolutely loved the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show.



"After the contest was over, she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there."

Naturally, surprised fans turned to Twitter – some of which were fuming they missed it all.

One hilariously highlighted that Adele hadn't died. She was, in fact, in a nightclub called Heaven.

