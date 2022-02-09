The eyes and ears of the music world were focused on the O2 last night, with the Brit awards welcoming some of the biggest stars onto the red carpet.
The likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran performed at the event and won a handful of prizes between them in the first year without gender-based categories.
There was plenty of drama too, with Anne-Marie stumbling during her visit to the stage before owning her misstep and getting plenty of support from fans online.
Jack Whitehall was replaced by Mo Gilligan as host this year, with the comedian stepping up to host the star-studded ceremony in the capital.
As ever, there were plenty of people reacting to the awards online – these are all the big talking points.
Anne-Marie took a fall, but handled it like a boss
Phenomenal recovery by Anne-Marie #Britspic.twitter.com/kIjjcgrUaO— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1644352089
god bless Anne-Marie\u2019s ankles #brits #brits2022pic.twitter.com/aQG6Xhi7zh— tom \ud83d\udc68\u200d\ud83c\udf93 (@tom \ud83d\udc68\u200d\ud83c\udf93) 1644351757
Anne Marie tryna act like she didn\u2019t just break her ankle #brits2022\u00a0 #brits\u00a0 #BritAwardspic.twitter.com/7U3NrHFBKp— Montel (@Montel) 1644351868
how the backup dancer be catching anne marie #Brits #brits2022pic.twitter.com/aOFrQJEFrq— hank \ud83d\udde3 (@hank \ud83d\udde3) 1644352008
She had the best response, too.
Didn\u2019t need my left ankle anyway— \ud83d\udda4ANNE-MARIE\ud83d\udda4 (@\ud83d\udda4ANNE-MARIE\ud83d\udda4) 1644353315
Little Simz won her first Brit with the Best New Artist award, and brought her mum onstage in one of the show's most wholesome moments
Little Simz: \u201clook at what you\u2019ve done Mum. Look at what you\u2019ve done.\u201d #Britspic.twitter.com/GdhXzkH0hl— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1644355310
A MOMENT #BRITspic.twitter.com/VIYyeimOn2— \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2Candice Carty-Williams\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2 (@\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2Candice Carty-Williams\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2) 1644355204
\u201cLook at what you done, mum\u201d\n\nLittle Simz wins Best New Artist at the #BRITs, her first-ever award at the ceremony, and is joined by her mum on stage pic.twitter.com/yTBfysVVzl— Dionne Grant (@Dionne Grant) 1644355281
"Look at what you've done mum." \n\nLittle Simz accepts the award for Best New Artist at the #BRITspic.twitter.com/0wDQlA1zUq— Pigeons & Planes (@Pigeons & Planes) 1644357451
Little Simz bringing out her mum I can't cope, I'm gonna cry #brits2022 #Britspic.twitter.com/eWvvZ4EPHH— Jodes (@Jodes) 1644355173
Host Mo Gilligan joked, shouted (and swore) his way through the awards
Mo Gilligan at the Brit awards "Everyone thought having genderless awards was a great idea, till the Males realised they were all up against Adele"— Nellie (Helen) Munro (@Nellie (Helen) Munro) 1644351048
Mo Gilligan you LEGEND \u201cBoris! I know you like a party, I know you like a cheese board, looking for the dairylea\u201d #brits2022— Beth (@Beth) 1644352190
A pre watershed F bomb from Mo Gilligan, just what the doctor ordered #brits2022— Nick Bright (@Nick Bright) 1644353138
Adele scooped three awards and stole the show at the O2
Adele\u2019s reaction to winning \u2018Song of the Year\u2019 at the 2022 #BRITS pic.twitter.com/72oc8OJMTx— Adele Photos (@Adele Photos) 1644351266
Adele performing \u201cI Drink Wine\u201d. #BRITspic.twitter.com/nou77JdQcC— Adele Daily (@Adele Daily) 1644355835
.@adele just extended her own record as the most-awarded female artist at the #BRITs pic.twitter.com/jfFBpwNRDp— Capital (@Capital) 1644352505
#ADELE: \u201ci really love being a woman and being a female artist\u201d #Britspic.twitter.com/w63u7DyCuo— alyx (@alyx) 1644357260
Dave’s performance was fire – literally
Dave\u2019s closing performance is so good wow #brits #brits2022pic.twitter.com/mAfUy1LyRE— Emi Eleode (@Emi Eleode) 1644359137
Dave\u2019s BRITs performance. Incredible.\n\nThat\u2019s it. That\u2019s the tweet. \n#BRITs #brits2022pic.twitter.com/uCdjmsZitv— Dani APG (@Dani APG) 1644364167
is there anything @Santandave1 can't do?? #BRITspic.twitter.com/Mwwfxi0g5T— BRIT Awards (@BRIT Awards) 1644359294
