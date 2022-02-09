The eyes and ears of the music world were focused on the O2 last night, with the Brit awards welcoming some of the biggest stars onto the red carpet.

The likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran performed at the event and won a handful of prizes between them in the first year without gender-based categories.

There was plenty of drama too, with Anne-Marie stumbling during her visit to the stage before owning her misstep and getting plenty of support from fans online.

Jack Whitehall was replaced by Mo Gilligan as host this year, with the comedian stepping up to host the star-studded ceremony in the capital.

As ever, there were plenty of people reacting to the awards online – these are all the big talking points.

Anne-Marie took a fall, but handled it like a boss













She had the best response, too.

Little Simz won her first Brit with the Best New Artist award, and brought her mum onstage in one of the show's most wholesome moments

















Host Mo Gilligan joked, shouted (and swore) his way through the awards

















Adele scooped three awards and stole the show at the O2















Dave’s performance was fire – literally









