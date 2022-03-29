Actor Alec Baldwin has shared his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on Sunday - and compared it to a tawdry TV show.

Baldwin, who faces a lawsuit after a gun he was holding on set went off and fatally wounded director Halyna Hutchins in October, posted his support for Rock on social media on Monday.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, Chris Rock.

“And I’m sorry the Oscars turned into The Jerry Springer Show.”

The Jerry Springer Show was a chaotic tabloid talk show where guests would attempt to resolve family disputes – similar to The Jeremy Kyle Show before it was axed.

Baldwin is just one of many celebrities to react publicly to the incident, which occurred after Rock – who was presenting an award at the star-studded event – made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Pinkett-Smith was compared to G.I. Joe by the Madagascar actor, in an apparent reference to her shaved head.

The Gotham actress embraced the look last year, as she came to terms with her alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Taking to the stage after Rock made the joke, Smith hit the comedian before returning to his seat, telling the presenter to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

The King Richard star later apologised to the Academy in his acceptance speech for Best Actor, and wrote in a statement shared on Instagram that his behaviour was “unacceptable and inexcusable”.

He said: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologise to Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

The Academy, which oversees the Oscars, has also announced it will conduct a formal investigation into the incident.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.