Trump's team are furious that CNN is reporting on the Iran war

The Trump administration has once again lambasted CNN, this time for broadcasting a segment of the new Iranian supreme leader's public address. This marks the second instance in three days that the network has been targeted for its reporting on the Iranian regime's response to American attacks.

The incident underscores the delicate balance news organisations must strike when reporting during conflict, particularly concerning the perspectives of nations deemed adversaries by their own government. The message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, delivered in his first public statement since succeeding his father, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, was widely accessible through various other channels.

The White House took to social media to express its disapproval, stating: "fake news CNN just aired four straight minutes of uninterrupted Iranian state TV, run by the same psychotic and murderous regime that prided itself on brutally slaughtering Americans for 47 years."

This latest criticism follows an earlier rebuke two days prior, when White House communications director Steven Cheung criticised CNN anchor Erin Burnett's interview with Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator. Burnett had questioned Mousavian about any indications of the Iranian government's interest in talks with the United States, to which he reportedly offered little.

Mr Cheung wrote on X: "Ever notice how CNN just regurgitates quotes and unverified information from Iranian terrorists? Total disgrace. They have become the murderous Iranian Regime's version of Pravda," referencing the official newspaper of the former Soviet Union.

While CNN did not directly address Mr Cheung's earlier statement, it responded to the White House's Thursday attack. The network highlighted that CNN, Sky News and Al Jazeera also aired portions of the ayatollah's statement live.

"The world is watching with anticipation which direction this war will take," CNN said. "Purported remarks from Iran's new supreme leader are a critical component in helping audiences understand where this conflict is heading and were aired for their obvious news value."

Other news outlets, including The Associated Press, issued alerts detailing Khamenei's pronouncements. His pledge to continue attacks on other Arab nations in the region and plans to disrupt global oil supplies were widely reported. The New York Times featured a story on the speech prominently on its website, later noting that it "was an early indication of how the new supreme leader would approach the war, as well as how he would lead the country."

AP

CNN has long been a frequent target of Donald Trump, a pattern that dates back to his first term. The network currently faces a particularly sensitive period, with Paramount Global's proposed acquisition of CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, raising questions about its future editorial independence.

During its broadcast, CNN showed a news anchor reading a segment of Khamenei's remarks in Farsi, accompanied by an English translation, rather than airing the full address. Following the speech, correspondent Nick Paton Walsh provided a debrief to anchor Kate Bolduan, emphasising that the leader's non-appearance – reportedly due to injuries from an air attack – was as significant as his words.

"We were waiting to see the face of the man to have proof of his health and survival," Walsh said, "and they've not met that moment. Instead, a handwritten message, it seems, that mostly reiterates things we kind of already knew."

The Tech Transparency Project has previously reported that several Iranian leaders and institutions maintain verified accounts on X, formerly Twitter, which is owned by Trump ally Elon Musk. CNBC confirmed on Thursday that Khamenei possesses one such account, and an X post featuring his portrait shared the text of his remarks in both Farsi and English.

Despite his father's death, an X account bearing his portrait remained active on Thursday, primarily reposting messages from his son. One message posted read: "The revenge we have in mind is not just because of the martyrdom of the illustrious Leader of the Revolution. Every member of the nation martyred by the enemy is a separate case that demands we seek revenge."

X is officially blocked in Iran, though many citizens bypass these restrictions using virtual private networks. A request for comment sent to the platform on Thursday received no immediate response.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Journalists have a long history of seeking interviews with world leaders, even those considered adversaries of the United States. A notable example is "60 Minutes" correspondent Mike Wallace's 1979 interview with Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, conducted while Americans were being held hostage in the country.

Jane Ferguson, a veteran international correspondent and founder of the journalism platform Noosphere, affirmed that Thursday's remarks by Iran's new supreme leader were unequivocally newsworthy and legitimate for CNN to broadcast. She argued that it is not the role of government leaders to dictate what CNN reports.

"We've always faced this," she said, referring to instances where reporters interview leaders or figures hostile to American interests. "This has been a bit of low-hanging fruit for awhile."

Historian Douglas Brinkley of Rice University suggested it is unfair to single out CNN in this situation. He too believes it is newsworthy to understand the perspectives of an adversary's leaders, but stressed the importance of journalistic caution.

"You have to be leery of being used as a propaganda tool by the Iranian regime," he said. "On the other hand, knowing what the enemy is saying and looking for a sign of a peace offering or a nuance is important … It's a difficult balance.