Kanye West stopped by InfoWars on Thursday to speak with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones about his recent scandals - and it was somehow more jaw-dropping than expected.

Jones live-streamed his interview with West, who also goes by Ye, on his website InfoWars. West proclaimed that he "sees good things in Hitler" adding that he "brought good things to the table."

Even Jones was alarmed by West's anti-Semitic and alarming rhetoric as he tried to push back against the rapper's statements saying he is "not on the whole Jew thing."

Here are some of the wildest moments from the interview.

West says he "sees good things in Hitler"

West spoke about the backlash he received for making anti-Semitic comments over the last few weeks which Jones empathized with.

"You're not a Nazi, you don't deserve to be called that and demonized," Jones said.

However, West disagreed with Jones' comparison and began ranting about his feelings toward Adolf Hitler, the German dictator who was responsible for the Holocaust where six million Jewish people were murdered.

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also, I love everyone," West said before purporting a conspiracy theory about Jewish people.

"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," West added.

West then declares "I like Hitler"



Shortly before cutting to a commercial break, Jones attempted to denounce Nazis by saying he "doesn't like Nazis".

As the cameras panned up on the two men sitting behind a desk, West could be heard declaring, "I like Hitler" as InfoWars cut to a commercial.

West added that people need to "stop dissing the Nazis" because "they did good things too," after Jones called Nazis "thugs".

West uses a net as a puppet

At one point in the interview, West brought out a net to mimic Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Using a high-pitched voice and shaking the net around, West insinuated Netanyahu is "controlling banks, history books, and killing people."

Stuttering while trying to find the words, Jones adds, "hopefully you're going to take your mask off because is that actually Ye here?"

West tells Laura Loomer not to "trash Milo"

At one point in the show, far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer called West's mobile phone to speak with him about his campaign for president.

While on the phone, West asked Loomer to not "trash milo" referring to far-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos.

West says he's going to let Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes tweet from his account

While speaking about free speech, West calls out Elon Musk for not reactivating Jones or Fuentes' Twitter accounts.

"Right now, ok, Nick Fuentes doesn't have a Twitter account, Alex Jones doesn't have a Twitter account but hey guess what Elon, I got a Twitter, and today I'm going to have Nick and Alex tweet from my account," West said.

"You like that Ari Emanuel?" West added, speaking to Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor who urged companies to stop working with West.

The room went silent for several moments before Jones said, "I'm all about free speech."

West says he "loves Jewish people" and "also Nazis"

After Jones called Nazis evil, West asked that they separate the word "evil" from "Nazis" to defend the group.

Jones added, "just because you don't like one group doesn't mean the other-."

West interrupted, "I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis."

Jones burst into laughter before disagreeing with his statement.

West doubles down on his love for Hitler

Jones attempted to clarify West's statements about Hitler by getting the rapper to agree he only "likes the uniforms" and nothing else about Hitler.

However, West confirmed, in an exaggerated tone, that "there’s a lot of things I love about Hitler. A lot of things."

