Rapper Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, announced he will be running for president (again) in 2024 but hinted that this time he might bring a powerful running mate.

West, 45, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share with followers a recent interaction he had with none other than 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The rapper was previously suspended from Twitter after making antisemitic comments but Elon Musk restored his account.

"First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans, Yikes. What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?" West wrote.

Attached to the tweet was a poll with the options "that's very Ye" or "that's very Nay".

Surprisingly, most people voted for "Ye" suggesting that Trump agreed to be West's running mate, even after announcing his own intent to run for president.

A collaboration between Trump and West wouldn't be too far-fetched given the two men have intertwined their political beliefs before.

West supported Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 and was invited to the White House in 2018 to discuss a myriad of topics with Trump while he was president.

West did not clarify whether or not Trump agreed to be his running mate but should they only remain competitors it wouldn't be the first time.

Both men ran for president in 2020 and lost to President Joe Biden.

