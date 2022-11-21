Elon Musk said he won't allow Alex Jones back on Twitter - for a very personal reason.

On Friday (18 November), the tech billionaire, now-Twitter owner, first shut down people with a "no" when asked about reinstating Jones on the platform.

And when people pressed the issue by asking Musk to explain his decision, he focused on the commentator's 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting denial, where 20 children and six staff members were murdered.

Musk, who lost his first child, Nevada, with first wife Justine Musk in 2002 to sudden infant death syndrome, said he had "no mercy" for those who "use the deaths of children for gain."

Nevada was just 10 weeks old.

'My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat," Musk said.

He added: "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."

Jones gained a bunch of attention after claiming that the horrific massacre in the Connecticut elementary school was a hoax and was a part of the government's attempt to strip Americans of their guns.

In a video, Jones described himself as a "controversial figure" also said he did not blame Musk for not bringing him back to the platform and called out the "reign of surveillance and censorship" in big tech companies, government agencies, and more.

Musk's not allowing Jones to return to Twitter despite his free speech sentiments also comes as former president Donald Trump was reinstated.

On Friday, the billionaire shared a poll on Twitter that asked users if the businessman should be allowed on the platform - and a little more than half believed he should.

"The people have spoken," Musk said on Twitter.

Musk's reinstatement of Trump's platform reversed the major ban that kept him off the platform following his seeming incitement of violence that provoked the US Capitol Hill riots on 6 January 2021 amid President Joe Biden's presidential victory.

