Cult actor, Bruce Campbell, who you may have last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has responded to a 'petition' calling for him to replace Amber Heard in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

63-year-old Campbell, best known for his work with director Sam Raimi and specifically the original Evil Dead trilogy, wrote 'send me a script' in response to a post calling for him to take on the role of Mera in the next underwater superhero movie.

The post reads 'petition to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Bruce Campbell reaches 3 million.' This is most likely a joke as indy100 has been unable to find the petition and the images looks to have been photoshopped.

Also, it is unlikely that Campbell would be cast as Jason Momoa's love interest in the next movie, although that would be a bold decision.

On Wednesday night, the jury in the defamation trial announced their verdict deeming that they had found Heard to have defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp in an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

Depp, who has denied abusing Heard, was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. However, Heard did win three counter-claims against Depp and was awarded $2 million in damages.

In the weeks and months since the trial began a strong and vocal, an anti-Heard movement began online, with petitions calling for her to be removed from the next Aquaman film, attaining millions of signatures.

One particular petition on change.org has now received more than four million signatures. It remains to be seen what Warner Bros, the studio that produces the Aquaman and DC Comics films will do about Heard's role in the film that is already said to have been cut to just 10 minutes.

