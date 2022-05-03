Amber Heard’s role in the upcoming Aquaman sequelhas reportedly been cut to just 10 minutes.

It comes after a petition to have the actress removed from the DC film gained millions of signatures online.

As TMZ reports, film journalist Grace Randolph has said that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be significantly shorter than the first film, which starred Heard alongside the likes of Jason Momoa in 2018.

The 36-year-old actress will return to play her character Mera but will see “less than 10 minutes of screen time” in the upcoming movie.

A petition calling for Heard to be axed from the upcoming film picked up three million signatures. The petition was started by Jeanne Larson back in 2020 but has picked up more signatures over more recent months.

“Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” the Change.org description reads.

The filming on the movie concluded earlier this year and director James Wan confirmed the film wrapped up in January. It is scheduled for release in March 2023.

It’s not the first time the future of Heard’s role has been speculated about, and the film’s producer Peter Safran spoke about fan pressure last year.

Safran told Deadline in 2021: “I don’t think that we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what you feel is best for the movie.

“We felt that if it’s [director] James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

“Listen, one is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitterverse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes,” he added. “You have to do what you feel is right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

It comes as Heard is embroiled in a legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, with Depp suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

