Amy Schumer has spilled the beans on a particular joke that she "wasn't allowed" to make at this year's Oscars ceremony which was about Alec Baldwin and the Rust shooting.

Performing at the Las Vegas’ Mirage Theatre on Saturday, it was the first gig the comedian had done since co-hosting the awards show, and of course, she had to mention Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's appearance.

“I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock," she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter, before sharing her perspective on the matter and referring to Smith as "Ali," in reference to Smith playing the famous boxer Muhammed Ali in the 2001 biopic Ali.

“I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up. And it was just a f*cking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

And with that, she then delivered some of her own jokes that didn't make it to air.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these," she explained.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said.

This was in reference to the incident which occurred in October last year where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed when a prop gun Baldwin had been rehearsing with fired a live round that hit Hutchins in the chest.

While Baldwin denied he pulled the trigger that killed Hutchins or that he knew the gun had live ammunition, the Hutchins' family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor, along with several other defendants.

During her set, Schumer mentioned other gags that didn't make the cut, including jibes for Joe Rogan and a joke about sexual misconduct allegations against James Franco.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone," Schumer quipped.

Schumer previously weighed in on the Will Smith slap incident and in an Instagram post described the matter as "disturbing."

“So much pain in Will Smith,” Schumer said. “Anyway, I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

