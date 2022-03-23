Breaking Points podcast hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti weren't impressed by Amy Schumer's idea to include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oscars.

"Amy Schumer has just offered up what might be the worst idea in Oscars history. I don't think that's hyperbole," Ball said on Monday's podcast episode.

Schumer is one of the numerous actresses to host th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, and recently posed the idea of having Zelensky make a statement about the ongoing crisis.

"Then there's the like out-of-touch, rich, white women celebrity angle of it. You know this guy is fighting a war right now, right?" Ball said.

"What makes you think that he has the time or mindshare to give to your little Hollywood party here?"

Enjeti chimed in and added: "Yeah, I actually would submit that the worst thing that could happen to th Ukrainian cause is to itself become allied with the Hollywood elite."

He continued: "That's not what you want in this country, considering how hated they are. And that's why I would find this objectionable."

In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Schumer, who was promoting the 94th Academy Awards, said the following: "I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky like satellite in, or make a tape or something, just because so many eyes get on us. They're so many eyes on the Oscars."

She even reportedly approached event organisers about making this a reality.

Zelensky has received praise from many people regarding his poise and diligence amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But before getting elected into office in 2019, he wasn't new to the cameras as an actor and comedian.

He has had various appearances in things from Paddington to Dancing with the Stars, which have resurfaced on social media.

Maybe that's another reason why Schumer made her suggestion in the first place, after all.

