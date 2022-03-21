Amy Schumer has revealed the parenting advice she has given to friends including fellow celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Cera.

Speaking toPeople magazine last week, the comedian compared parenting to comedy and looked back at a time she made a slightly embarrassing parenting mistake.

"It’s just about failing,” she said. “It’s like stand-up. You mess up so bad.”

“It couldn’t go much worse than what we named our son initially,” Schumer said, harkening back to when she accidentally named her two-year-old son Gene Attell Fischer (which sounds like “genital fissure” when said aloud).

His name is now Gene David, which is less easy to prank hopefully.

Speaking about Lawrence and Cera, “they’re doing great,” Schumer added. “They really are both just such clear, natural parents.”

Earlier this month Cera revealed he had a six-month year old son and Lawrence gave birth to her first child in February. Meanwhile Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child in 2019.

While they both haven't revealed the names of their sprogs, we doubt it can get worse than genital fissure.

