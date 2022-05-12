A recent biography of Anna Wintour has revealed the Vogue editor-in-chief's once go-to lunch and people are fascinated by it.

In Amy Odell's new book Anna, the author spoke to more than 250 sources to gather information about the famous editor. The biography reveals Wintour's journey to becoming the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the pop-culture mysteries that surround her.

While understanding the life of Wintour is interesting in itself, people are seemingly most intrigued by the small details.

Specifically, people on social media are holding onto one small detail about Wintour's choice of lunch.

“In fact, Wintour’s go-to lunch, after Condé Nast moved offices to 1 World Trade Center, was a steak and caprese salad without the tomatoes from the nearby Palm restaurant," Odell wrote in her book.

Many noted that caprese salads are simply made from mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil, so excluding one of the three ingredients was humorous.





In an earlier sentence, Odell also informed readers that supposedly Wintour's landscape designer tried to convince Wintour to plant a vegetable garden in her yard but Wintour refused because "she doesn’t like vegetables.

According to additional reporting from Grub Street, Odell said two different people informed her of Wintour's lunch choice and informed her that it would be plated on a plate from the restaurant so Wintour would not eat off paper or plastic.

Seemingly, the caprese salad with no tomatoes was a staple of Wintour's lunch at one point but it is unclear if this is still the Vogue editor-in-chief's choice of lunch.

