Anne Hathaway describes 'gross' way a directed tested for on screen chemistry

Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about a "gross" audition from the early 2000s.

In a resurfaced interview with V Magazine, Hathaway recalled an experience that she described as "a very different time."

"This did happen to me," she told the publication. "It was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it."

She went on to describe an audition where she was required to make out with 10 different men.

"I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross," she continued.

Hathaway did not specify the film or male actors.

"I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled 'difficult', so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me," Hathaway added.

"It was just a very different time and now we know better."

More recently, the actress turned to TikTok with her very own LipTok hack using a hair grip – and fans have joked that Hathaway is entering her "Gen Z era."



"I’ve been sat in a chair for a while, we get on the set and I take a look at the monitor and I noticed I thought my upper lip looked a little, I don’t know, just a little wilted? So I asked Adir for a bobby pin," she told her 1.5 million viewers.





@annehathaway The more you know 🌠 #liptok





Hathaway soon corrected herself, adding: "Ah I know I just said bobby pin… it’s not a bobby pin, it’s a hair pin and that matters."

She then "stimulated" her lip to "get some blood flow back there to get some circulation, and everybody looked at me like I had three heads."

The clip was flooded with hundreds of fan comments, with one humouring: "WHY THIS IS SO GEN Z CODE?? THE TALK? THE EDITING?? THIS IS WHY WE LOVE YU ANNE HATHAWAY"

Another joked: "Anne Hathaway in her influencer era."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.