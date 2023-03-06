Avery Cyrus fuels rumours about why she and JoJo Siwa broke up

Influencer Avery Cyrus appears to have dropped a major hint as to why the relationship between herself and fellow influencer JoJo Siwa ended.

The couple broke up in December last year after they got together in September. Now, Cyrus has shed some light on the reason for their short-lived relationship coming to an end.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 7 million times, Cyrus jumped on the TikTok trend of a person reacting to some big news as if they were their former self.

Cyrus, who was previously in a relationship with TikTok star Soph Mosca before dating Siwa, jumped between speaking as her 2023 current self, with her 2020 former self reacting.

The conversation began with 2023 Cyrus saying, “We’re single now”. 2020 Cyrus replied: “Noo”.

2023 Cyrus continued, “Yup, you left her for someone else,” before adding, “Then you got cancelled bc of how shitty you were.”

Cyrus went on, revealing: “But then the girl you left her for did the same thing to you.”

@averycyrus 2023 me would put 2020 me into a coma

Fans immediately put two and two together and calculated that Cyrus was admitting she left her ex Mosca for Siwa and also alleging that Siwa left her for the same reason.

In the comments, people praised Cyrus for admitting her wrongdoing while pointing out that karma can be a b****.

One person commented: “Accountability is rare. Good for you.”

Another said: “We stan growth, and unfortunately regret can be one of the greatest teachers sometimes.”

However, someone else argued: “But it’s not the same bc you were with Soph for two years and JoJo for what - like two months. What’s the thought process that justified that.”

“Karma came back like a boomerang,” one TikToker commented.

