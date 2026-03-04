‘We love you’: Beckhams post tribute to son after explosive claims

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham have publicly wished their son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham a happy 27th birthday, despite an ongoing and very public family feud.

The birthday greetings come in the wake of an "explosive statement" from Brooklyn, in which he levelled serious allegations against his parents, including claims they prioritised "Brand Beckham" above all else.

The celebrity couple, affectionately known as Posh and Becks, shared photographs on their Instagram stories to mark the occasion. Sir David posted two images, one featuring himself, Lady Beckham, and Peltz Beckham in a pool, captioned: "27 today. Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you."

David Beckham/Instagram

A subsequent picture showed just Sir David and his son, with the message: "Happy Birthday Bust, Love you."

Lady Beckham also shared two photographs on her Instagram story, one bearing the caption: "Happy Birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much."

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Peltz Beckham garnered global attention in January after his scathing Instagram statement, where he declared he had no wish to "reconcile" with his family. He accused his parents of manipulating press narratives and "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola Peltz Beckham prior to their 2022 wedding.

He further alleged that Lady Beckham "hijacked" his first dance with his wife, dancing "inappropriately on me" in front of guests, leaving him feeling "uncomfortable or humiliated." He also claimed his wife was "disrespected" by his family and excluded from his father’s 50th birthday party.

Neither Sir David nor Lady Beckham, nor their other children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, have directly addressed these claims. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has been contacted for comment.