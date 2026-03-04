One detail of Charles Leclerc's 'iconic' wedding is leaving people in awe

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux announced the news of their wedding with a series of incredible photos - but there's a certain detail everyone is obsessed with.

The Ferrari driver and model posted pictures and videos of their civil ceremony on March 2, confirming they tied the knot a few days prior on February 28.

In their respective posts, the newlyweds could be seen travelling in style in a bright red vintage Ferrari and hinted that another wedding celebration will be happening in the future.

“A day we’ll forever remember. Part one is done and part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones,” Charles wrote in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the bride changed her profile name to Alexandra Leclerc sharing snaps of her dream dress from Paolo Sebastian, with the caption, "Dream 🪽Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year x"

News of the couple's wedding has been making the rounds on social media, but it's their pet pooch Leo that has stolen the show in one of their wedding photographs.

The two are lovingingly gazing at each other on a picturesque balcony with a sea view, and their miniature longhaired dachshund named Leo can be seen majestically staring out into the distance - a detail not everyone noticed on first viewing.

One person wrote "At first glance i thought this was a beautiful shot and then i noticed the dog at the bottom and this might just be the greatest wedding photo ive ever come across in my lifetime," which got over 257,000 likes.









"The fact that the dog makes the photo even more beautiful than it already is," a second person said.





A third person posted, "Oh that fur baby made everything perfect."





"Imagine getting mogged by your own dog at your wedding," a fourth person commented





Additionally, another photo from the Leclerc's wedding that went viral was the sweet detail of adding a figure of Leo on their wedding cake, and making it look like he took a small bite out of it.

"The detail as if leo had eaten a piece of the cake IM IN LOVE," one person said, which got over 42,000 likes.

All in all, it seems the internet agrees that "F1 drivers are so clear of artists/footballers in terms of lifestyle, it's the pinnacle."

The couple's wedding news comes after they announced news of their engagement in November last year.

