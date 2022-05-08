Bella Hadid gave a candid look at her 2022 Met Gala experience.

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, the 25 supermodel shared that the Met Gala used to come with "so much anxiety" but she is now able to "take a lot of pressure of" and enjoy it.

"We spend a lot of time — designing the dress and with my glam team — figuring out the creative part before I actually get to the hotel on Met day," she told Interview.

"So by the time it's Met day, we're just like living, listening to music, dancing. But 20 minutes beforehand it gets kind of stressful because I'm a Libra and I'm always late. I try to not be late, but I always am anyway."

This year Hadid hit the red carpet with a gorgeous look designed by Riccardo Tisci, the chief creative officer at Burberry. Hadid explained that she shared her idea for the look with the designer using a 25-page presentation.

"…I tried to limit it to the period from 1895 to 1903," she said. "I really liked a lot of the ties and the big fabrics and the tulle and obviously the corsets and the bustiers, but we also wanted to make sure that it stayed very much Riccardo — very simplistic, but chic."

The theme for the Met Gala this year was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Attendees did their best to channel the time period between 1870 to 1890, with the event asking everyone "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

The finishing look for Hadid was a plungin black leather bodysuit paired with gloves, stockings, and a lace train. The model further shared that looking back on the experience of walking the red carpet this year is a bit of a blur.

"I literally like, blacked out," Hadid said. "I don't even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs."

She continued, "I don't think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening."