Billie Eilish has denied throwing shade at Travis Scott after stopping her concert to help an unwell fan, after she was called out by Kanye West.

The 20-year-old singer said she wasn’t referencing the tragedy Scott’s Astroworld music festival during one of her recent shows she stopped to help a fan who needed an inhaler.

In a clip shared online, she said: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going”. But West called her out for this on his Instagram and said she should make a public apology.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In his post, the 44-year-old rapper wrote in all-caps: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen.

“Trav didn't have any idea what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.

“And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

Last November, ten people died after a fan-surge during Scott’s performance at his two-day festival in Houston, Texas.

In response, Eilish said she did not mention or reference Scott or the Astroworld tragedy.

In West’s comments, she said: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

The family of Astroworld youngest’s victims, nine-year-old Ezra Blount, condemned West’s comments to Eilish and said they were “hurtful” and “idiotic”.

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” said Ezra’s grandfather, Bernon Blount, to Rolling Stone.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.