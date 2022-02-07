Billie Eilish has been praised after briefly stopping a concert to help a fan get an inhaler.

The Bad Guy singer, who is currently on her 'Happier Than Ever' tour, halted her performance in Atlanta over the weekend to ensure the concert-goer was okay.

In fan-recorded footage, the 20-year-old is heard asking: “Do we have an inhaler?”

A few seconds later she announced that they got one.

Addressing those around the fan, Billie added: “Guys give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

“Relax, it’s okay,” she told the rest of the crowd.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, she can be heard adding: “We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be okay until I keep going.”

A few moments later she announced that everyone was okay and continued her performance.

The clips went viral as people praised the singer’s thoughtfulness.

This isn’t the first time Billie has paused performances to make sure everyone in the crowd is okay.

She previously stopped a gig in Sweden in 2018 to give water to a fan who was about to pass out and last September, she interrupted her performance of Everything I Wanted to alert security to a potential issue during a concert in New York.

