Billie Eilish has been praised after briefly stopping a concert to help a fan get an inhaler.
The Bad Guy singer, who is currently on her 'Happier Than Ever' tour, halted her performance in Atlanta over the weekend to ensure the concert-goer was okay.
In fan-recorded footage, the 20-year-old is heard asking: “Do we have an inhaler?”
A few seconds later she announced that they got one.
Addressing those around the fan, Billie added: “Guys give her some time. Don’t crowd.”
“Relax, it’s okay,” she told the rest of the crowd.
Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
In a clip obtained by TMZ, she can be heard adding: “We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be okay until I keep going.”
A few moments later she announced that everyone was okay and continued her performance.
The clips went viral as people praised the singer’s thoughtfulness.
\u2026for the record, @billieeilish made every person on the floor take one giant step back in Atlanta tonight, listened to the crowd when a fan needed an inhaler AND got it for them within 2mins of asking. #TrueQueen— Michelle Swett (@Michelle Swett) 1644122614
billie eilish stopped her own show to help someone in the audience get an inhaler twitter don\u2019t ever speak on her love for us EVER again— dia ! (@dia !) 1644118165
An angelhttps://twitter.com/billboard/status/1490452459831054336\u00a0\u2026— Gianna \u2661's Savannah & Billie Eilish (@Gianna \u2661's Savannah & Billie Eilish) 1644196927
This isn’t the first time Billie has paused performances to make sure everyone in the crowd is okay.
She previously stopped a gig in Sweden in 2018 to give water to a fan who was about to pass out and last September, she interrupted her performance of Everything I Wanted to alert security to a potential issue during a concert in New York.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.