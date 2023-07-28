Breckie Hill's Snapchat leaks prompts influencer to speak out

TikTok star Breckie Hill claimed she is being “sued” by her ex-partner amid a recent Snapchat leak.

The 20-year-old social media star addressed the ongoing issues of videos leaking from her phone, revealing in a TikTok that her mobile phone number had been shared online, and she was being bombarded with calls from her millions of fans.

But it’s not the first time the influencer has been hacked. In fact, in one TikTok she claimed it is the third time it has happened to her.

In another since-deleted video, she addressed the situation. According to HITC, Hill uploaded a video on 26 July in which she alleged her former partner is suing her over leaked files, which many have presumed to contain intimate content.

She wrote: “POV your ex is now trying to sue you for being in something that was leaked which wasn’t even your fault.”

Hill has deleted four recent videos from her TikTok that reference the leaks. In one of them, she claimed there were a total of 709 files that has been compromised.

Responding to one commenter who suggested that Hill had leaked the files herself, she replied: “This comment is actually really disturbing to me. Why would I purposefully cause myself stress, anxiety, and tears to put photos of me as a child on the internet, including my number, including my email?”

She added: “Maybe you should be more considerate next time and try putting yourself in that position.”

@breckiehill Replying to @Alissa🔥👽

According to reports, Hill is working with a private investigator to discover the person that hacked her account and leaked the content to bring them to justice since she is only 17 years old in some of the images.

