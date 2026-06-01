GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release verdict 'revealed' by insider

A renowned gaming industry insider has given their verdict on the likelihood of GTA 6 trailer 3 releasing in the next few weeks.

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed during an earnings call Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, with marketing to start in the summer and pre-orders are expected to start then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks, pre-order clues and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's dedicated GTA 6 live blog for all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, fan reactions and more as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release verdict 'revealed' by insider Renowned gaming industry insider Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said he thinks Rockstar Games will not release GTA 6 trailer 3 over the next few weeks despite ongoing speculation. He posted on X / Twitter: "I think Rockstar will let all the publishers have their moment in June with SGF [Summer Game Fest], State of Play, Nintendo Direct etc and then reveal the trailer 3 for GTA 6 late June, at the earliest, otherwise I am thinking July now. "I wouldn't count on seeing trailer 3 in any showcase, that would be an a****** move and totally overshadow every other announcement, plus Rockstar almost never appears in any showcases and do their own thing anyway. "To be clear, this is speculation, I am guessing."

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