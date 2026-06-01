A new Charli xcx album is coming.

The singer announced her upcoming record called, Music, Fashion, Film, set to be released next month on 24 July.

Taking to social media, Charli xcx posted the album cover which features a black and white photo of three icons in music, fashion and film - musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and film director Martin Scorsese.

In her album announcement, she also revealed there are 11 songs on the album and that it is 30 minutes, 5 seconds long, and is now available to pre-order.

On her other private Instagram @b.sides, Charli gave fans a sneak peak of another song seemingly from her album, with the lyrics "No, you don't get me, no you don't get, you don't get me, no you don't/Here's the truth gonna be honest/I’m not a bad girl anymore I promise."

This news comes after the release of two singles from the album 'Rock Music' and 'SS26'.

Fans will have noted how the album title, Music, Fashion, Film is referenced in 'SS26," with the lyrics, "We’re walkin’ on a runway that goes straight to hell / Nothing’s gonna save us, not music, fashion or film.”

The album news, comes after Charli's hit 2024 album brat which was her mainstream breakthrough, becoming a cultural phenomenon and winning her three Grammys last year.

Following this success, Charli then created the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" and has also worked on other projects such music for the A24 film, Mother Mary.

Outside of music, the 33-year-old has also moved into acting as she starred in her own mockumentary, The Moment, and had a role in 100 Nights Of Hero. Most recently, she's starred in romantic drama Erupcja.

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