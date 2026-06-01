FC 26 'World Cup' update revealed by EA Sports - everything you need to know

EA Sports has officially revealed a 'World Cup' update that's coming to FC 26.

EA and FIFA confirmed their split back in May 2022 with the last FIFA title being FIFA 23 which released in September of that year. That game featured loads of official 2022 World Cup content from the Winter tournament in Qatar.

However there will be no official 2026 FIFA World Cup content in EA Sports FC 26 - but EA Sports has confirmed 'The World's Game Update' which is its own take on World Cup content. Just without any FIFA licensing.

A new 48-team international tournament mode will be available from 4 June - it just won't be called the World Cup.

There will be 53 fully licensed and playable national teams, including 41 of the 48 competing in the FIFA World Cup. The tournament will also be available in Career, following the same structure and rules, with live starting points just before and during the tournament.

The update also brings international action to Ultimate Team with an Event Hub, Festival of Football themed campaigns and more. Players that log in between 5 June and 24 July can get a 93 rated Pele and three 'Choose Your Journey' Evolutions.

Some of the venues hosting FIFA World Cup matches will be included. The tournament plays out in the exact same way the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup will with 12 groups of four and five knockout rounds, starting with a round of 32 and ending with the final.

In Ultimate Team, there will be evolutions changes, new Festival of Football tokens, a dedicated Event Hub, weekly Festival of Football themed campaigns, player items and more.

Tokens are a brand new reward type which will become the primary way to earn rewards in Ultimate Team. Tokens will have a dedicated store with players, packs, evolutions and club customisation content.

Up to 1,000 tokens can be earned each week with up to 5,000 in total.

There will also be FUT Champions tokens and a FUT Champions store featuring a range of rewards, including a rotating selection of special Red FUT Champions player items each week.

Journey of Nations introduces an Event Hub for the Festival of Football Season where each week, players will need to assemble international themed squads from across five continents with more than 250 challenges to earn Club rewards.

More than 100 new international players will be added into Ultimate Team with and there will be two brand new ICONS in Rivellino and Mario Kempes.

A new limited time Penalty Shootout mode will be included too. Tweaks to Clubs and general gameplay will also be made.

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