Britney Spears hits back at Ozzy Osbourne's comments about her dancing videos

Britney Spears has directly addressed Ozzy Osbourne, following recent comments he made about the popstar's famous dance videos she posts online.

The Black Sabbath frontman discussed the clips with his family on their newest episode of The Osbournes Podcast where the 75-year-old made his thoughts clear on the 'Toxic' singer's content.

Osbourne shared how he is “fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube" and added that it's “Every f***ing day. It’s sad, very, very sad".

It's an opinion that wife Sharon Osbourne also agreed with as she described the dance videos as “heartbreaking" and called Spears a "poor little thing".

Meanwhile, daughter Kelly similarly revealed she feels "sorry" for Spears and son Jack added his opinion to the discussion by saying "Save Britney" a quote widely used in her fanbase during the Baby One More Time singer's conservatorship battle which ended in 2021.

However, Spears herself clearly didn't take too kindly to the Osbourne family's opinions of her as in a new Instagram post she declared them to be "the most boring family known to mankind".

She also asked them to "kindly f*** off" in the lengthy post.

Though earlier in the message, Spears also more generally confronted those who say "...it's sad that I'm old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG!!!"

British actor Kate Beckinsale also got a mention as Spears shared that she adores the Serendipity star.

Then Spears added how she "realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her [Beckinsale's] IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content".

“What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content???”



Beckinsale has since shared the post on her Instagram Stories and praised Spears for her "sweet post".

"Women supporting women is my favourite thing," she wrote. "Thank you @Britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post all the love right back"

