Britney Spears intrigues fans with mysterious ‘Project Rose’ hint

Britney Spears has dropped a new video, and fans think it includes a sign that something bigger is on the way.

The iconic pop star shared a clip of her dancing to a slightly cut up version of “Love Story,” by the French singer-songwriter Indilla.

The caption of the video was simply the rose emoji, which fans believe could signal a larger forthcoming project.

Spears wore a black crop top and plaid shorts, and showed off some spinning dance moves.

She has previously told fans that Project Rose, as the rose emoji posts are known, is a personal photo project.

But one fan wondered if there was a message hidden in the song, while another asked whether a ‘Rose Tour’ was on the way.

Another commented, unsettlingly: “There is a beautiful darkness in this woman I can’t quite describe.”

Some rose-related posts last year sparked discussion among her fans because she was wearing the same clothes in many of them. In a video posted in September 2020 she responded: “A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old. Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”

But fans were concerned she was “forced” to say this, particularly in light of Framing Britney Spears, the 2021 documentary about Spears’ battle with her father and her handlers for control of her assets.

Fueling this theory might be the lyrics of the song she dances to in this video. In English, the song begins with “he lives but hardly speaks,” and also says “I will be rich, and I’ll give you all my gold.” Both concepts could be considered in line with the idea of Spears “breaking free” following years of conservatorship.

In July, Britney dropped another post about Project Rose, saying: “Some say they smell the fragrance of roses while communicating with angels in prayer or meditation. Angels use rose scents as signs of their spiritual presence because roses have energy fields that vibrate at a high electrical frequency — the highest of any flower on Earth! Pssss … in other words buy some damn roses!”

In June she posted: “Just like the fragility of a rose. We are all sensitive people longing for one thing — love.”