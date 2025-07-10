Stephen King makes it no secret how he feels about US president Donald Trump, but followers are saying his latest takedown on X might just be his most brutal yet.

The author of 'It' and 'The Shining' has been jibing at the president ever since the election, and most recently, posted an AI-generated image of Trump as a taco, in reference to the 79-year-old getting the nickname 'Taco Trump' (It stands for 'Trump always chickens out' if you were wondering).

But, among the creativity, sometimes the most simplistic insults are the best, and a post by King on 20 June has 62,000 likes to prove it.

"Deep down in his heart, I believe Trump knows he's an incompetent a******", he penned on X.

If he was trying to summarise how people feel about his recent moves, which include paving over the White House's Rose Garden, shrugging off ICE raids in Los Angeles sparking nationwide protests, or his overuse of the phrase 'two weeks' to describe him taking no action on, well, anything, then that's a pretty good way of phrasing it.

"I think he spent a lot of time in front of a mirror saying the opposite until he tricked himself into believing it", one person responded.

"You credit him with more introspection than I do", another added.

"What heart?", another joked.

We'll be sat back patiently waiting for the next one. Your move, King.

Why not read...

Trump is paving over the Rose Garden and people are outraged

'Two weeks' has become Donald Trump's most used phrase - and people aren't buying it anymore

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.