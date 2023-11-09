Brittany Mahomes' SKIMS collaboration has everyone talking about Taylor Swift

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and their two children — son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon and daughter Sterling Skye are the faces of SKIMS annual Christmas pyjama campaign but the collaboration has sparked controversy amongst Taylor Swift fans.

The campaign features the family in matching red and black pajamas with the theme of the launch being "family togetherness and holiday fun."

While this is all well-meaning and a spot of festive cheer many have pointed out a potential conflict in Mahomes' future. SKIMS, which you might already know is owned by Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has recently become besties with Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

What does all this mean? Well, let's go back to 2016 when Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West released his song 'Famous' which contained a diss aimed at Swift.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer was said to be unhappy with the lyrics but the rapped claimed that she approved them prior to the release only for her to deny it.

Kardashian then went ahead and released a Snapchat video where Swift apparently agreed to the lyrics.

The feud has gone on for years but most of the disagreement appears to now be between Swift and West with her and Kardashian appearing to now be on better terms.

This though hasn't stopped speculating that there might be a potential awkward conflict on the horizon for Mahomes and Swift.

















Still, this is probably just fans reading a bit too much into a humble pyjama advert.

