Taylor Swift debuts new 'BFF handshake' with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes displayed their very own secret celebration handshake as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 22).

The Anti-Herosinger was spotted supporting Travis Kelce amid their budding romance from in the Mahomes' suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Brittany Mahomes the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the pair were photographed cheering the football players on.

Both Kelce and Mahomes connected for a touchdown in the second quarter, and that's when Swift and Brittany debuted their celebratory handshake.

It began with the pair slapping their hands together (front and back) five times, they then clutched each other's hand before ending the routine with a hip bump.

They also displayed an alternative version, where they finished their handshake with a jumping chest bump.

The NFL managed to catch the bonding moment and posted a clip to Twitter/X, meanwhile both Swift and Brittany could also be seen dancing together while Brittany held her 11-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and later her 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye during some moments in the match.

It's not the first time Swift and Brittany have hung out together after they were photographed having dinner in New York alongside the popstar's friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

The following day, the group were seen cheering on the Chiefs as the side played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Then at the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game (October 13), Brittany joined Swift alongside Kelce's parents Donna and Ed to watch the match from the Kelce suite.

Elsewhere, Swift and Kelce made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live''s season premiere last weekend.

