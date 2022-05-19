Carmen Electra has confirmed she has signed up to OnlyFans at the age of 50.

The actress described the decision as a “no-brainer” and said it allowed her to control her pictures and avoid the censorship she faces on apps such as Instagram.

Electra rose to fame on Baywatch and also starred on the front cover of Playboy. She is the latest celebrity to join the platform following the likes of Cardi B, Katie Price, Bella Thorne, Tyga and Amber Rose.

Speaking to People, she said: “I just felt like: ‘Yeah, I need to do this.’ I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me: ‘Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.’”'

The actress added: “People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside… It does feel really good to stand up for yourself.”

Electra told the publication that her page will include lingerie pictures as well as holiday snaps and beauty tips.

She went on to say: “I think what we're going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are.... It's not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

Electra also starred in the Scary Movie series, as well as a number of other parody films like Date Movie, Epic Movie and Meet the Spartans.

