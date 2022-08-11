National treasure Carol Vorderman has recently jumped on the TikTok bandwagon – and she certainly raised some eyebrows in the process.

The former Countdown presenter, 61, shared a clip to launch the new account, encouraging followers to join her and to have "a lot of fun".

In the clip to her 234,000 Instagram followers, Vorderman said: "Hello you lovely lot, I'm now on TikTok. Well, who'd have thought it?

"I'll see you there. If you click on the link in my bio, we can have a lot of fun on that. Looking forward to it. Have a lovely day, lots of love from Portugal."

It didn't take long before fans' attention turned to the same thing.

It appeared as though Vorderman was completely topless, which encouraged jokes believing she was promoting a different type of platform.



"Wow thought you had started OnlyFans," one humoured, while another confused user said they "nearly had a heart attack".

A third passionate fan gushed: "Beautifully blessed xx you certainly know how to keep a fellas attention xx have an epic day and thanks for making today that little bit special x [sic]".

The TV host and Celebrity Gogglebox star later reposted the story to her feed, clarifying: "I am not topless", along with a cheeky mention of the bikini brand and SPF she was wearing.

Vorderman's latest post came after sharing a glimpse into week two of her exclusive fitness retreat in Portugal. Showing off her chiselled abs, she sent "love back home" as she continued to spend time on "yoga, gym, swimming and paddleboarding and chilling out."









Currently, Vorderman's TikTok only has two videos, confessing to followers "no idea what I'm doing".

