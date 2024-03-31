Chance Perdomo fans pay tribute as Gen V star dies aged 27

Tributes have poured in on social media for Chance Perdomo, the star of Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, who has died at the age of 27.

Perdomo died following a motorcycle accident, his publicist confirmed in a statement posted on Saturday (March 30).

“On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” it read.

He was perhaps best known for his role in Gen V, which is the spin-off series to The Boys.

The producers of the show released a statement saying: “We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense.”

Perdomo in Gen V Prime Video

Fans paid tribute to Perdomo on social media following the sad news.

One wrote: "It's heartbreaking to read Chance Perdomo's message about his new motorcycle, knowing that he passed away so suddenly at just 27 years old. He was so young and had so much life ahead of him. His death is a great loss for the world of entertainment, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"Chance was a talented and beloved actor, and his legacy will live on through his work. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace, and may we never forget the impact he had on so many lives."









































