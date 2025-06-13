Ibiza has long been Europe's ultimate party playground, a title that's well-earned, because frankly, there are few places that you can stay out until 7am having dropped 100 euros on a round of drinks, and be lounging by the pool at 10am.

But it's evolving, and in recent years, it's faced a huge cultural shift that means its party reputation is now seamlessly intertwined with a more wellness-fuelled lifestyle. Think sunrise yoga after an all-nighter, detox smoothies next to bottles of bubbly, and luxury hotels serving up both techno and thread count in equal measure - and I think I've found the perfect spot that encompasses it all.

San Antonio is known for hosting the island's younger, raucous crowd, and luxury stays are traditionally few and far between.

However, five minutes up the road towards Cala Gracioneta, a beach and restaurant which plays host to many a private DJ party in the summer (Café Mambo is a 15 minute walk in the opposite direction), tucked away on a side street, you'll find TRS Ibiza Hotel.

TRS Ibiza Hotel

I’m a self-proclaimed hotel snob, who also happens to love a good party - and let’s be honest, that’s what Ibiza is all about, right? Still, after a long night of hopping between the island’s super clubs, I want to come back to luxury.

Think robes waiting on the bathroom door, dual sinks so I can wash the evening off in one and put my makeup back on in the other, expertly crafted cocktails, a mini bar packed with my favourite snacks, and all-inclusive food options that actually deliver on quality.

I'd heard that TRS was the perfect blend of both worlds, boasting Instagram-friendly pool loungers and DJs in the daytime gearing guests up for the evening, a vast selection of dining experiences, and a wellness offering for those quieter days in the aftermath.

Nestled under the umbrella of the renowned Palladium Hotel Group and opened in 2022, it became the island's first all-inclusive, adult-only hotel, that just so happens to also be five stars.

On the surface, the layout is much like any other five-star hotel. It has a grand, marble-adorned foyer, suites with hot tubs, and rooms with panoramic, floor-to-ceiling windows over the glistening Balearic sea (and ever-iconic Ibiza sunsets) to boot. Plus, it's dog friendly if you're partial to petting a pup for as an instant hangover cure on your way down to breakfast.

Of course, some rooms come with a bigger price tag than others, but there really is no "bad" option, it merely depends on whether you're more interested in killer views, or a multi-level apartment that feels more like a miniature version of home for the week.

Most notably, of all the luxury resorts I've ever travelled to, this is a strong contender for the best bathtub view of the lot.

TRS Ibiza Hotel

We stayed in a Sea View Junior Suite - as far as value for money goes, you don't get much better than this, and to say it was huge would be doing it a disservice.

Away from the tastefully decorated, typically Ibizan main bedroom, which had a king bed, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea and a whole wall as dedicated his-and-hers closets, there were two terraces - one north-facing and one south-facing so you're never too far from the sun - an oversized entranceway, separate living and dining room, and a bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Curled up on the terrace, watching the waves with a book, it felt like a calming escape away from the chaos.

TRS Ibiza Hotel

All-inclusives get a bad rep when it comes to dining, but I'll admit, TRS impressed me in this department. There are three restaurants available for guests, including El Gaucho, a stylish steakhouse, Capricho a market-style live cooking restaurant, and Helios - an Ibizan buffet-style restaurant where we spent much of our time.

Hearing the word 'self-service', I wasn't expecting much, so it's safe to say I was suitably wowed when greeted by huge pans of fresh paella, an open kitchen with chefs churning out high-quality, global cuisine, and an extensive dessert station that frankly, I've thought about every day since. Plus, as soon as you sit down, the staff are instantly on-hand to keep your glass topped up with wine, as you soak up the views of the ocean.

The hotel boasts two pool areas, with the main being Gaia. It very much has the infectious beach club energy Ibiza is renowned for, with a DJ bringing up the atmosphere, playing chilled out house music come 3pm, and a very mixed clientele, from couples on romantic escapes, to groups of twenty-something-year-old friends. What arguably makes it more attractive, is that despite this, it's far from rowdy.

One of the offerings that instantly makes TRS top-of-mind for guests seeking a more upmarket experience is undoubtably their Signature Level experience, which gets you access to restaurants not only at the hotel, but around the island, as well as an elevated experience at the hotel, butler service, free use of the on-site spa, more elite rooms, and entry to some of the top clubs, including Ushuaïa and Hï.

TRS Ibiza Hotel

If I had one minor note, it's that there is a noticeable difference in the experience for guests who have paid for The Signature Level, and those who haven't.

If you're a regular guest, there are certain areas around the pool you can't use (so be sure to get up early to secure a sun bed), the spa isn't included, you can expect to wait at peak times to use the main restaurant (Signature Level guests get priority access and the best seats in the house on the outside terrace), and there are more drinks than expected on the bar menu that you have to pay extra for - although if you're not fussy, the selection on offer is more than enough.

If you're puzzling whether the upgrade is worth the money, I say go for it.

TRS Ibiza isn’t just another five-star hotel - it’s a bow-wrapped hidden gem showcasing Ibiza's best bits, all under one (very chic) roof. Whether you're down to dance, detox, or do a bit of both, it delivers on both elevated luxury and good vibes, making it the perfect pit stop for any refined party-goer. See you next year?

Stays at TRS Ibiza Hotel start from £156 per night on a B&B basis.

