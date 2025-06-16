Millions of people across the US participated in the "No Kings" protest against Donald Trump on Saturday (June 14) to voice their opposition to the president.

The protests took place at the same time as Trump's pricey military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the US Army (and it also happened to coincide with Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday).

Organisers 'No Kings' outline on their website that the mass protests are "a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools."

With the big turnout at the mass demonstrations, protesters got creative with the signs to express their animosity towards Trump and his administration.

Here are some of the best signs from the "No Kings" protests, which perfectly summarise this sentiment.

"Elect a clown, expect a circus"

People take part in a "No Kings" protest in Denver, Colorado, on June 14, 2025 as US President Donald Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, DC. Trump will preside over a huge military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday, as nationwide protests rejecting his brand of politics underscore deep divisions over his second term. But the threat of thunderstorms in the US capital, and the barrage of missiles raining down in Tel Aviv and Tehran -- a conflict in which the American military is assisting -- could cast a long shadow over the president's celebration. Nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters will rumble through Washington in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army -- at a cost of up to $45 million Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images





"Let them eat Teslas"

People protest in Chicago as part of the No Kings Rallies at Daley Plaza on June 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for No Kings

















"No Kings, No ICE, No Fossil Fuels"

People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests as part of a "national day of peaceful protest" against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today in opposition to his presidency and his policies. The national protest comes as President Donald Trump's military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army is taking place in Washington, DC. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

















"This is NOT your birthday party!"

People take part in a "No Kings" protest in New York on June 14, 2025 as US President Donald Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, DC. Trump will preside over a huge military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday, as nationwide protests rejecting his brand of politics underscore deep divisions over his second term. But the threat of thunderstorms in the US capital, and the barrage of missiles raining down in Tel Aviv and Tehran -- a conflict in which the American military is assisting -- could cast a long shadow over the president's celebration. Nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters will rumble through Washington in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army -- at a cost of up to $45 million. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)













"Good luck shutting me up"

People protest in Chicago as part of the No Kings Rallies at Daley Plaza on June 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for No Kings

















"Try some kindness ass*****"

People take part in a "No Kings" protest in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 14, 2025 as US President Donald Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, DC. Trump will preside over a huge military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday, as nationwide protests rejecting his brand of politics underscore deep divisions over his second term. But the threat of thunderstorms in the US capital, and the barrage of missiles raining down in Tel Aviv and Tehran -- a conflict in which the American military is assisting -- could cast a long shadow over the president's celebration. Nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters will rumble through Washington in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army -- at a cost of up to $45 million. Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images













"Trump must go now"

Protesters hold a "Trump Must Go Now" banner as they rally at Lafayette Square during the "No Kings" protest in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025, the day of President Trump's military parade. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army but also coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, a "No Kings" movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a "20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper." Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images









"Impeach Taco Trump"

Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump's immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trump's birthday. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images





"America's only King" (Elvis Presley)

A protester holds a sign as they drive near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a "No Kings Day" protest to show their displeasure with his presidency on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Hundreds of marches and rallies are taking place across the United States in opposition to the Trump administration. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images





" M orons A re G overning A merica'"

People take part in a "No Kings" protest at Logan Circle in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025 as US President Donald Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, DC. Trump will preside over a huge military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday, as nationwide protests rejecting his brand of politics underscore deep divisions over his second term. But the threat of thunderstorms in the US capital, and the barrage of missiles raining down in Tel Aviv and Tehran -- a conflict in which the American military is assisting -- could cast a long shadow over the president's celebration. Nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters will rumble through Washington in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army -- at a cost of up to $45 million. Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

















"Kings fall, people rise"

Protesters rally near City Hall during an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trump's birthday. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images





"They blame immigrants so you won't blame billionaires"

A demonstrator holds a sign as people protest the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied nationwide Saturday against Donald Trump ahead of a huge military parade on the US president's 79th birthday -- as the killing of a Democratic lawmaker underscored the deep divisions in American politics. "No Kings" demonstrators took to the streets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and hundreds of other cities across the United States to condemn what they call Trump's dictatorial overreach. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images





"Peace not raids"

A demonstrator holds a sign as people protest the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied nationwide Saturday against Donald Trump ahead of a huge military parade on the US president's 79th birthday -- as the killing of a Democratic lawmaker underscored the deep divisions in American politics. "No Kings" demonstrators took to the streets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and hundreds of other cities across the United States to condemn what they call Trump's dictatorial overreach. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images













"Not my president NEVER a King"

People rally during the "No Kings Day" demonstration at the Texas State Capitol on June 14, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. People are also protesting in opposition to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army taking place in Washington, DC. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images





"Dump Trump"

Demonstrators protest the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trump's military parade in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied nationwide Saturday against Donald Trump ahead of a huge military parade on the US president's 79th birthday -- as the killing of a Democratic lawmaker underscored the deep divisions in American politics. "No Kings" demonstrators took to the streets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and hundreds of other cities across the United States to condemn what they call Trump's dictatorial overreach. Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images









"The real criminal is in office "

People protest in Chicago as part of the No Kings Rallies at Daley Plaza on June 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images for No Kings





