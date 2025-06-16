Trump family criticised after launching Trump Mobile wireless service

The Trump Organization has unveiled its latest venture: a new mobile phone plan, alongside a $499 handset due to be released later this year. And, inevitably, the internet has had plenty to say about it.

Announced on Monday (16 June), the move marks a new direction for the company run by his eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Dubbed the ‘47 Plan’, the service is priced at $47.45 per month — a not-so-subtle nod to Trump’s presidential runs, as both the 45th president and the current 47th.

The plan promises unlimited calls and texts, including to Mexico and Canada, along with data, mobile hotspot access, and international calling to 100 destinations.

The launch event was hosted at Trump Tower in New York, with Donald Trump Jr leading the announcement.

“A big part of what we’ve done … has been focused on technology for people who have been underserved, whether that’s been in crypto or anything else, but one of the places where we felt there was lacklustre performance was in the mobile industry,” he said.

“With Trump Mobile, we’re going to be introducing an entire package of products that people can come, they can get telemedicine on their phone for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance in their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world,” Trump Jr. continued.

Alongside the mobile plan, the company is also preparing to release a gold-engraved handset later this year, priced at $499. The device, dubbed the “T1SM Phone”, is set to launch in September 2025 and is currently available for pre-order.

“Get ready to experience the power of TrumpSM Mobile. Our MADE IN THE USA ‘T1SM Phone’ is available for pre-order now. Reserve your phone TODAY!! The ‘T1SM Phone’ will be available in September 2025,” the site description reads.

It didn’t take long for the news to spread across social media, with users on X/Twitter marking the moment in the most internet way possible — through a flurry of memes.









One person questioned whether the new phones would actually be manufactured in the US – off the back of Eric's comments:





One user chimed in: "I cannot imagine even MAGA believing that Trump Mobile is a good idea."

Another believed it to be a "joke," adding: "This will be sooooo bad."

