What does 'No Kings' protest mean? The recent mass demonstrations in the US explained

On Saturday (January 14), mass protests against President Donald Trump took place across the US at the same time as a military parade in Washington D.C. for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also fell on Trump's 79th birthday.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know about the protest that just took place.

What is the "No Kings" all about?

People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests as part of a "national day of peaceful protest" against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today in opposition to his presidency and his policies. The national protest comes as President Donald Trump's military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army is taking place in Washington, DC. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

According to organisers, "No Kings” protests in opposition to what they believe is a display on Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day to feed his ego.

Plans were already made for the Army's birthday celebration, but earlier this year, Trump shared he was going to take it up a notch and ramp up the patriotism with the inclusion of 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin howitzers rolling through the streets of the capital.

The name "No Kings" for this cause was established by the 50501 Movement (meaning 50 states, 50 protests, one movement), a national movement made up of your average Americans who are making a stand against what they say are the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration, and stand for democracy.



“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group said about the Trump administration on their website. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Where did the protests happen?

Almost 2,000 protests in cities across the US took place as millions came out to vocalised their opposition toward Trump and his administration.

The flagship protest took place in Philadelphia, where the rally began at 12 pm and demonstrators marched from Love Park to the Art Museum steps, causing road closures and significant delays at this time for residents in the area.

Meanwhile, thousands of protests also occurred in big cities, small towns, and community parks all over the country.

How many protesters attended?

More than five million people nationwide rallied at over 2,100 "No Kings" protest events across the country, according to the ACLU.

Before the mass event, organisers had predicted No Kings Day of Defiance would be the largest single-day mobilisation since Trump returned to office earlier this year.

The cause behind Saturday's protest

No Kings website

As per their website, No Kings explained the reason for the most recent protest is that it was "a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools."

The protest happened on a symbolic day - the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, which Trump ramped up with the addition of a pricey military parade with hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers (oh, and it just so happened to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day) in what the group have called a "costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade."

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings wrote on their website. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

No Kings have made it clear ahead of the protests that it would be nonviolent and peaceful.

"All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organisers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide," they said on their website.

"Weapons of any kind should not be brought to events," the website added.

Previous protests

This latest protest certainly isn't the first, as earlier this year, people made their feelings clear about Trump and billionaire unofficial adviser Elon Musk, former DOGE lead, a government organisation (The Department of Government Efficiency) created to cut federal spending.

On previous occasions, protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Elsewhere, LA protests day five in pictures as locals condemn Trump, and 'Taco Tuesday': Trump trolled by Stephen King with creepy AI image.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.